9 Pak Army soldiers martyred in AJK road accident

BAGH – Nine Pakistan Army soldiers lost their lives and another four suffered injuries after their vehicle plunged into a nullah in Azad Jammu and Kash­mir’s (AJK) Bagh district in the wee hours of Sun­day, according to a press release from the mili­tary’s media wing.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the incident happened in Bagh district’s Shu­jaabad while the soldiers were on routine mili­tary duty. It added that the injured were moved to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpin­di while funeral prayers for the martyrs were of­fered at Mangla Garrison.

The press release said Rawalpindi Corps Com­mander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mir­za and other military officials attended the funer­al prayers. The ISPR said the bodies will be sent back to their hometowns and buried with “full military honours”.

The truck was part of a military convoy but was ahead of other vehicles when it fell down the road shortly after the Shujaabad police post, according to post in-charge Muhammad Altaf.