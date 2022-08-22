9 Pak Army soldiers martyred in AJK road accident
BAGH – Nine Pakistan Army soldiers lost their lives and another four suffered injuries after their vehicle plunged into a nullah in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Bagh district in the wee hours of Sunday, according to a press release from the military’s media wing.
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the incident happened in Bagh district’s Shujaabad while the soldiers were on routine military duty. It added that the injured were moved to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi while funeral prayers for the martyrs were offered at Mangla Garrison.
The press release said Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and other military officials attended the funeral prayers. The ISPR said the bodies will be sent back to their hometowns and buried with “full military honours”.
The truck was part of a military convoy but was ahead of other vehicles when it fell down the road shortly after the Shujaabad police post, according to post in-charge Muhammad Altaf.