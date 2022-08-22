Staff Reporter

Affectees of rain-hit areas will not be left alone, says Dharejo

SUKKUR – Provincial Minister for Industries and focal person rain emergency, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Sunday held a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull to evaluate losses caused by monsoon rain. He said that affectees of rain-hit areas would not be left alone in this difficult time and the Sindh government would also extend every possible assistance. Dharejo said that recommendation to declare Sukkur as a calamity hit area had been communicated while availability of essential food items and medicines was being ensured to accommodate rain-hit people at relief camps in different areas on urgent basis. Minister said that like other districts Rs3 million were also released for ensuring immediate relief to rain-hit people. Sukkur Administrator Ali Raza Ansari and Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Shaikh gave briefings about drainage of accumulated rain water.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

KPOA welcomes C’wealth Games’ bronze medallist

Newspaper

ICP – a historic educational institution mobilised by KP people for Pakistan

Newspaper

People bearing brunt of untreated hospital waste in Faisalabad

Islamabad

917,285 children to be administered anti-polio drops

Islamabad

IHC to resume hearing in Gill’s petition against physical remand today

Islamabad

Attock police arrest 18 anti-social elements

Islamabad

RDA directs illegal housing societies to stop advertisements

Islamabad

Road safety awareness campaign in full swing

Islamabad

Federal Minister Housing to perform ground-breaking of Sky Garden  

Islamabad

International Summer Workshop on Regional Connectivity begins

1 of 1,932

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More