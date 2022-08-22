AirSial arranges grand ceremony after receiving int’l licence

SIALKOT – The management of AirSial on Sunday organised a grand ceremony after receiving the international licence. AirSial Chairman Fazl Jillani along with directors attended the ceremony. At the beginning of ceremony, birds and colourful balloons were released in the air and special prayers were also offered for the development and prosperity of the country and AirSial. Addressing the participants, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jillani said the AirSial had been given permission for international flights by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority. He said the Civil Aviation Authority had issued a formal permit to AirSial Airline, according to which AirSial could start flights to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Iraq and Iran. The AirSial chairman said: “We are grateful to civil aviation for granting formal permission for international flights and we are striving to further improve the quality of airline service.”