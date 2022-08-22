Another video of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill surfaces

At a time when the entire nation’s attention is focused on Shahbaz Gill’s torture case, another video of the PTI leader has surfaced on Monday in which it could be seen that doctors at Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) are advising him to drink juice since it is good for his health.

And on doctors’ insistence, Gill does drink juice.

Gill, who is currently in Islamabad Police’s custody for questioning in connection with his anti-Pakistan Army remarks during a private TV channel’s talk show, was sent to the hospital for his medical re-examination on the directions of the sessions court after the PTI lawyers claimed that Gill was subjected to torture during his incarceration.

Although his medical reports were normal, Gill, who is also asthmatic, continued to experience difficulty in breathing which prompted the court to direct the police to take him straight to the PIMS Hospital.

 

