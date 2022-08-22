Agencies

At least 16 dead after lorry collides with minibus in Russia

MOSCOW – At least 16 people died and another three were hospitalised after a lorry collided with a stationary minibus in Russia’s Ulyanovsk region on Sunday, local law enforcement said. “According to preliminary data, the driver of a heavy goods vehicle did not slow down in good time and hit a stationary minibus,” the Ulyanovsk region’s interior ministry said in a statement. Road works at the scene of the incident meant the minibus was waiting in a queue to move, it said. “The minibus was wedged between two lorries,” the ministry said. Video footage broadcast by the police showed the crumpled husk of what appeared to be a minibus sandwiched between two lorries and emergency service workers later inspecting the flattened vehicle. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation, the TASS news agency reported.

