At least 34 dead in two Turkey road accidents

ISTANBUL – At least 34 people were killed and dozens injured in two separate road accidents Saturday, each in places where collisions had taken place shortly before, local media reported. A first crash involving a bus and an ambulance killed 15 people and injured 31 more on a motorway in Gaziantep province, said local officials, revising an earlier toll of 16.

Governor Davut Gul said earlier the accident had involved “a bus, an emergency team and an ambulance” on the route between provincial capital Gaziantep and Nizip. The DHA news agency said a passenger bus had crashed into an ambulance, a firefighting truck and a vehicle carrying journalists at the site of a previous crash.

Three paramedics, three firefighters and two journalists from Turkey’s Ilhas news agency were among those killed, local media reported.

Photos on DHA showed the back of the ambulance ripped out and damage to the bus. Gendarmes are currently questioning the driver of the bus to try to establish what happened, DHA reported.

Prosecutors are investigating a second deadly accident a few hours later, 250 kilometres (155 miles) away, which also happened as the emergency services were attending an earlier incident at the site.

On this occasion, at least 19 people were killed and nearly 30 injured after a truck driver hurtled into pedestrians at Derik in Mardin province, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter, updating an earlier toll of 16.