Attock police arrest 18 anti-social elements

ATTOCK – Police have arrested 18 anti-social elements including gamblers and drug peddlers. Police recovered Rs 954,500 bet money and 4.7 kg hashish from their possession. The arrested gamblers include Maaz Ullah, Najeeb Ullah, Gulalay, Ashfaq, Amir Afsar, Tahir, Waqas, Irfan, Dilnawaz, Khurram, Azeem, Sajid, Salah u Din, Shah Nawaz, Shahid, Umair and Sarfraz while the arrested drug peddlers include Babar, Usman and a woman. Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. Meanwhile, two persons Basharat, 22, and Ahmad Raza, 18, drowned in river Indus near Khura Khel. Rescue 1122 divers recovered the dead body of Ahmad Raza while the dead body of Basharat could not be recovered.