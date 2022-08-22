Balochistan Govt establishes ‘Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Fund’

QUETTA – The Balochistan government has set up a ‘Balochistan Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Fund’ to collect donations for the provision of relief to the flood-affected people in the province.

Talking to media, an official of Balochistan government said, the purpose of setting up the fund was to provide maximum relief to the flood affected people and expedite the rehabilitation activities in the region. People of Balochistan who were hit by the natural calamity were seeking help from philanthropists and NGOs to mitigate the sufferings of their families. He informed that Balochistan cabinet members would pay one month’s salary for the flood-affected people in the province. The cabinet also decided to pay one day’s salary of government’s employees in the Balochistan relief fund to support the flood-affected people. Flash floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains in Balochistan have wreaked havoc as over 20,000 houses have been destroyed, 225 lives lost and the crops on over 200,000 acres also destroyed.

Balochistan imposes

emergency in health

department

Secretary Health Department Balochistan Hafiz Muhammad Tahir has imposed emergency in the health department in view of the current flood situation in the province.

The secretary said that medical teams were continuously engaged in providing medical facilities to the flood affected areas in the province. Chairing a meeting of health officials, he said that the Operation Cell has been activated in the DG Health Office which would be supervised by secretary and DG of the health department.

The health department was monitoring the provision of medical facilities to the people in flood-affected areas and measures were being taken to prevent epidemics and improve the situation.

All the medical staff of Civil Hospital Quetta, Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital Quetta, Sheikh Zahid Hospital Quetta, Benazir Hospital Quetta and Mufti Mahmood Hospital have been alerted and teams would be sent immediately wherever medical relief were needed. He said the doctors, medical staff and essential medicines have been provided to the flood-affected areas and additional teams have been put on standby.

The secretary said effective measures were being taken to provide the best medical facilities and services to the flood-affected people of the province. DG Health Noor Muhammad Qazi, Additional Secretary Health Balochistan Hafeezullah Aghior, MS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Amin Khan Mandukhel, MS BMC Dr. Sultan Lahri, Dean PGM I Professor Shabbir Ahmad Lahri, Young Doctors Association Dr. Hafeez Mandukhel, Dr. Bihar Shah and Staff Officer Secretary Health Shaukat Zahri were attended the meeting.