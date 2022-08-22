Staff Reporter

Begum Samina Alvi distributes rickshaws among differently abled persons

KARACHI – First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Sunday here distributed rickshaws among persons with disabilities. The rickshaws were especially manufactured for the special people and could be completely driven with hand. In her brief remarks, Begum Alvi said these modern rickshaws would help the persons with disabilities to become self-sufficient. She advised that all possible efforts should be made to bring the special persons in the national mainstream. “All the sections of the society should play their role in achieving this objective,” she added.

 

 

