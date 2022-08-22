Bilawal defers Europe visit amid floods devastation
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday postponed his official visits to Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway in view of calamities across Pakistan caused by the ongoing heavy monsoon rains and flooding, as well as heavy damages to lives and property.
“The foreign minister is looking forward to his interactions with his counterparts, other dignitaries and media, as part of Pakistan’s continued engagement with Europe,” said a foreign ministry announcement.
It added: “The foreign minister’s visits to these capitals will be rescheduled at mutually agreed later dates in consultation with the host governments.” Bilawal was scheduled to meet his counterparts in Berlin, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo and also to hold meetings with other dignitaries and interact with the media during his give day trip from August 22.
The focus of the visit was on broadening Pakistan’s economic engagement with these key export destinations and identifying more opportunities for Pakistanis. Bilawal was also scheduled to sign a ‘Green Framework Engagement’ agreement with Denmark, focusing on climate change cooperation, a priority area of the government.