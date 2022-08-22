Staff Reporter

Car pulled out of Malir river after four days

KARACHI – The car that fell into the Malir river was pulled out with the help of machinery after four days. The tragic incident took place on Thursday, when a car sank into the Malir river at Karachi Highway Link Road late at night, in which six members of the same family and a driver were travelling from Karachi to Hyderabad. The bodies of a child and father were recovered on Friday. While, the bodies of two children Musa and Yamuna were also recovered by the rescue teams. Meanwhile, rescue operations are still being conducted to find two missing persons, which includes a woman and the driver.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

KPOA welcomes C’wealth Games’ bronze medallist

Newspaper

ICP – a historic educational institution mobilised by KP people for Pakistan

Newspaper

People bearing brunt of untreated hospital waste in Faisalabad

Islamabad

917,285 children to be administered anti-polio drops

Islamabad

IHC to resume hearing in Gill’s petition against physical remand today

Islamabad

Attock police arrest 18 anti-social elements

Islamabad

RDA directs illegal housing societies to stop advertisements

Islamabad

Road safety awareness campaign in full swing

Islamabad

Federal Minister Housing to perform ground-breaking of Sky Garden  

Islamabad

International Summer Workshop on Regional Connectivity begins

1 of 1,932

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More