Car pulled out of Malir river after four days

KARACHI – The car that fell into the Malir river was pulled out with the help of machinery after four days. The tragic incident took place on Thursday, when a car sank into the Malir river at Karachi Highway Link Road late at night, in which six members of the same family and a driver were travelling from Karachi to Hyderabad. The bodies of a child and father were recovered on Friday. While, the bodies of two children Musa and Yamuna were also recovered by the rescue teams. Meanwhile, rescue operations are still being conducted to find two missing persons, which includes a woman and the driver.