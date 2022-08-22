Climate change a silent killer; posing threat to humans, wildlife
PESHAWAR – Emerged as a silent killer, the erratic weather variations by climate change have started posing serious threats to human beings, wildlife and aquatic resources in developing countries including Pakistan due to its geographical placement, emissions of hazards gases, deforestation and rapid population growth.
Losing about 27,000 hectares of forests per year especially in the community and private lands of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan has witnessed substantial changes in the weather patterns including untimely rainfall, increase in temperature, heat-waves, drought and floods in recent years causing an adverse effects on human life, wildlife and aquatic resources besides converting fertile lands into deserts affecting agriculture productivity.
According to National Forest Policy 2015, Pakistan has one of the lowest forest covers in the world where only five percent of its areas were under the green gold, and was losing about 27,000 hectares forests per year due to deforestation, urbanization and rapid population growth.
The yesterday’s flash floods at Shishikoh valley in Lower Chitral and Balochistan that claimed many lives, destroyed standing crops and orchards besides irrigation and communication channels were apparently caused by the climate change.
The devastation of 2010 flood, worst drought during 1999-2003, cyclones in Karachi and Gwadar coasts in 2008, Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GOLFs) including Atabad Lake in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral and July 28, 2021 flood in Islamabad, Murree’s snowfall tragedy 2021 and human losses in recent floods in Balochistan have testified that Pakistan was most vulnerable to climate change.
Muhammad Mumtaz Malik, former Chief Conservator Wildlife Department told APP that Pakistan was among 10 countries mostly vulnerable to climate change.
Terming climate change as a silent killer, he said it was converting fertile agricultural lands into deserts, drought, water scarcity and flash floods owing to the weather’s vulnerabilities in the region.
He said thousands acres of lands barren caused by desertification and drought could be seen at Swabi and Mardan while travelling on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway and Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and D I Khan districts while moving on Indus Highway.
The environmental and weather variations were making an adverse effect on around 786 wildlife and biodiversity due to loss of their habitats and flora in the country, he added. Former wildlife chief said climate change had endangered about 90 different wildlife species including Siberian crane, white backed vulture, long-billed vulture, red-headed vulture, saker, peregrine falcons, hawksbill sea turtle, Kashmir grey langur, Indus dolphin, finback whale, Balochistan bear, musk deer, hog deer, pangolin, Egyptian vulture, green turtle and narrow-headed turtle