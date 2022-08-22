CM Bizenjo expresses gratitude to COAS for army’s assistance in flood relief operation

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for extending special directives to the 12 Corps Quetta in multiplying the rescue and relief efforts in the flood ravaged area of Balochistan. “Pakistan Army always remained on the front line to help the people in natural disasters and extraordinary situations,” he said while lauding the role of Army during the calamities. The Chief Minister said that the Pakistan Army was engaged in rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas while maintaining its wonderful tradition, adding that Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor himself was supervising the relief activities. He said that due to heavy rains and floods, land connectivity of Balochistan was cut off from the rest of the country. Stressing the need for making joint efforts, he said that with the help of Pakistan Army’s Engineering Corps and FWO, immediate restoration of the highways can be made possible. “The collective endeavors of the Provincial communications department, NHA and Pakistan Army institutions will yield positive results,” he maintained. The CM further said that the affected areas can be accessed by constructing temporary bridges.

, which will enable immediate and timely delivery of relief goods to the victims.

Pak Army would be requested to help out the civil government in its repair and rehabilitation of the damaged highways and other infrastructure.