CM Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi arrives at Bani Gala

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi arrived at Bani Gala.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi met with Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan.

Discuss the political situation and public welfare projects in Punjab.

Also discussed the ongoing rescue and relief operation for flood victims in Rajanpur, Taunsa, DG Khan.

Imran Khan’s directive to use all necessary resources to help the flood victims.

CM and Moonis Elahi congratulated Imran Khan on his great success in the Karachi by-election.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi informed about the government measures taken to help the flood victims.

Comprehensive planning has been done for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

All the concerned departments and administrations of the Punjab government are working day and night to help the victims.

CM said, Along with relief camps, medical camps have also been set up in the affected areas. Supervising the rescue and relief operation himself.

Imran Khan appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi to rehabilitate the flood victims.