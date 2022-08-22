CM directs to speed-up relief activities for flood affected people in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi directed all possible measures to deal with river floods along rivers and mountains in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan.

CM’s new instructions to PDMA, Rescue 1122 and administration.

All relevant departments should work in a coordinated manner to help flood victims.

Rescue and relief operation should be speeded up.

Necessary equipment and machinery from other cities of Punjab should be immediately transferred to the affected areas.

Migration of residents from low-lying areas to safe places and other measures should be taken.

Timely steps should be taken to protect the people in the low-lying areas.

Provision of tents and dry ration should be ensured to the flood victims.

Mobile teams should be formed along with medical and veterinary fixed camps.

The flood victims will not be left alone.

The Punjab government stands with the flood victims.

Rehabilitation of the victims is the first priority.

