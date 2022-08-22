CM orders crackdown on display of weapons
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Sunday ordered an indiscriminate crackdown against those persons found involved in display of weapons across Punjab.
The chief minister directed the Inspector General of Police to take an indiscriminate action against those elements found involved in display of weapons and strict implementation on the Prohibition of Display of Arms Act should be ensured. He directed to take strict legal action against such elements irrespective of their political affiliations. He vowed to eradicate such elements with an iron hand in order to improve the law and order situation in the province. Separately, the CM met with the National and Provincial Assembly members of Gujrat. Those who called on him included MNA Syed Faizul Hassan, MPAs M Arshad Chaudhry, Shujjat Nawaz, M Abdullah Warraich, Saleem Sarwar Jora, M Akhtar Hayat and Chaudhry Liaquat Ali. The deputy commissioner and DPO Gujrat were also present on the occasion. The assembly members lauded the decision of CM on taking swift action against the display of weapons in the province.
They acknowledged his decision and remarked that his decision will play a pivotal role in maintaining the law and order situation in the province. He stated that every moment was precious and vowed to undertake every work for the welfare of the masses. He denounced that public welfare projects were put on the back burner during the tenure of PML-N. “We restarted the public service works from where we had left them,” he maintained, adding that he still accepted Imran Khan as his prime minister and will fully support Imran Khan. The CM said that the people of Gujrat know how to side with someone adding that they will accord an exemplary and a rousing welcome to Imran Khan during the public rally on September 2.
PTI WOMEN MNAS CALL ON CM, PAY RICH TRIBUTES TO HIS PUBLIC WELFARE PROJECTS
Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with the women MNAs of PTI as they paid rich tributes to the public welfare projects of the CM.
The women MNAs lauded his Rescue 1122 as a historic public welfare project which has no precedent. Provision of free medicines in the emergency wards speaks volumes of the public service spirit of Parvez Elahi, adding that announcement of free education upto graduation level after matriculation level is a magnificent education friendly step of Pervaiz Elahi, they lauded. They also appreciated him for taking exemplary steps for the welfare and betterment of the people in a short span of time and everyone acknowledges his welfare oriented steps. The CM while talking on the occasion said that giving respect to women was part of social, cultural and religious values. “The rights which are granted to the women in the religion of Islam are umimaginable in the west. Allah Almighty has made us the Ameen of the great and beautiful relations of a mother, sister and a daughter and has granted respect as well as dignity to the women”.
The CM emphasised that no society or a nation can progress without the active participation of women in the practical field adding that the previous governments did not take any positive step to include the women in the national mainstream.He highlighted that according to the vision of Imran Khan our government is determined to include the women in the national mainstream and will give respect, dignity, promotion as well as security to the women. The delegation who met with the CM comprised Andeleeb Abbas,Kanwal Shozab, Alia Hamza Malik, and others.