CM orders crackdown on display of weapons

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Sunday ordered an indiscriminate crackdown against those persons found involved in dis­play of weapons across Punjab.

The chief minister directed the In­spector General of Police to take an indiscriminate action against those elements found involved in display of weapons and strict implementa­tion on the Prohibition of Display of Arms Act should be ensured. He directed to take strict legal action against such elements irrespec­tive of their political affiliations. He vowed to eradicate such elements with an iron hand in order to im­prove the law and order situation in the province. Separately, the CM met with the National and Provincial Assembly members of Gujrat. Those who called on him included MNA Syed Faizul Hassan, MPAs M Arshad Chaudhry, Shujjat Nawaz, M Abdul­lah Warraich, Saleem Sarwar Jora, M Akhtar Hayat and Chaudhry Liaquat Ali. The deputy commissioner and DPO Gujrat were also present on the occasion. The assembly members lauded the decision of CM on taking swift action against the display of weapons in the province.

They acknowledged his decision and remarked that his decision will play a pivotal role in maintaining the law and order situation in the province. He stated that every mo­ment was precious and vowed to undertake every work for the wel­fare of the masses. He denounced that public welfare projects were put on the back burner during the tenure of PML-N. “We restarted the public service works from where we had left them,” he maintained, add­ing that he still accepted Imran Khan as his prime minister and will fully support Imran Khan. The CM said that the people of Gujrat know how to side with someone adding that they will accord an exemplary and a rousing welcome to Imran Khan dur­ing the public rally on September 2.

PTI WOMEN MNAS CALL ON CM, PAY RICH TRIBUTES TO HIS PUB­LIC WELFARE PROJECTS

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with the women MNAs of PTI as they paid rich tributes to the public welfare projects of the CM.

The women MNAs lauded his Res­cue 1122 as a historic public welfare project which has no precedent. Provision of free medicines in the emergency wards speaks volumes of the public service spirit of Parvez Elahi, adding that announcement of free education upto graduation level after matriculation level is a magnifi­cent education friendly step of Per­vaiz Elahi, they lauded. They also ap­preciated him for taking exemplary steps for the welfare and betterment of the people in a short span of time and everyone acknowledges his wel­fare oriented steps. The CM while talking on the occasion said that giving respect to women was part of social, cultural and religious val­ues. “The rights which are granted to the women in the religion of Islam are umimaginable in the west. Allah Almighty has made us the Ameen of the great and beautiful relations of a mother, sister and a daughter and has granted respect as well as dig­nity to the women”.

The CM emphasised that no soci­ety or a nation can progress without the active participation of women in the practical field adding that the previous governments did not take any positive step to include the women in the national mainstream.He highlighted that according to the vision of Imran Khan our govern­ment is determined to include the women in the national mainstream and will give respect, dignity, pro­motion as well as security to the women. The delegation who met with the CM comprised Andeleeb Abbas,Kanwal Shozab, Alia Hamza Malik, and others.