CM Parvez orders measures to check spread of lumpy skin virus
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has ordered more effective measures to timely check the spread of lumpy skin virus.
The chief minister on Sunday directed Secretary Livestock to ensure complete implementation of the comprehensive action plan. He directed to increase the number of livestock camps in the affected areas at the tehsil level. The CM emphasised that the cattle breeders should be imparted effective awareness about the precautionary measures. He directed to administer prompt vaccination after diagnosing the affected animals and ordered to keep the affected animals separate from the healthy animals. Parvez directed to take special preventive measures in this regard.
CM TAKES NOTICE OF MURDER OF RICKSHAW DRIVER
Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi took notice of the murder incident of a rickshaw driver by setting him ablaze in the area of Faisalabad and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.
The CM directed to submit a report after investigating the sorrowful incident from every aspect and asserted to take strict legal action against the arrested accused. He assured that the accused involved in the heart-rending incident will not be able to get off scot-free and they do not deserve to be called humans.CM highlighted that the Punjab government will ensure provision of justice to the family of the murdered driver.
CM CONDOLES DEMISE OF FAMED SINGER NAYYARA NOOR
Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvaiz Elahi has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of famous singer Nayyara Noor. In his condolence message, the CM expressed heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family members. He paid rich tributes to the invaluable services and the singing art of the late singer and remarked that one era of the singing world has come to an end with the death of Nayyara Noor.
He lauded the classic singing of Nayyara Noor and remarked that the late singer enjoyed a distinctive place in her singing skills. The CM extolled that the singing world got deprived of a melodious voice and the admirable services of Nayyara Noor for the singing art will be remembered for a