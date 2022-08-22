Agencies

Coronavirus infects 468 more people: NIH

ISLAMABAD    –   Pakistan has reported 468 fresh cases of novel coronavirus and two deaths during the last 24 hours, National Institute of Health (NIH) said on Sunday. According to the statistics issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 17,749 diagnostic tests were conducted to detect coronavirus, of which 468 samples came back positive. Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood at 2.64 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 2.51percent. The NIH, in the statement, said almost 160 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities. It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5m Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvi­rus-related deaths has reached 30,550

