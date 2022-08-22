News Desk

Court orders to produce Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

An Islamabad district and sessions court has directed to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill before the court till 12:30 PM on Monday.

The case of provocation against state institution filed against Shahbaz Gill will be heard in a district and sessions court in Islamabad today (Monday), in which the court will decide on whether the PTI leader will be sent on physical remand or not.

The Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman will decide on the aforementioned after reviewing Gill’s medical report.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered to produce Shahbaz Gill till 12:30 PM and therefore acting on the court’s order, the police will take the PTI leader from PIMS Hospital to Islamabad Court.

The inquiry committee on Sunday completed the investigation into allegations of torture on PTI leader and Chief of Staff of Imran Khan Shahbaz Gill under the supervision of Islamabad IGP Akbar Nasir.

Sources privy to the matter said that four PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhary, Raja Khurram, Ali Awan and Usman Dar appeared before the inquiry committee to record their statements.

