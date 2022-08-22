Agencies

Death toll from NW China flood rises to 26

XINING – The death toll from a mountain torrent triggered by heavy rains in northwest China’s Qinghai Province has risen to 26 as of 4 p.m. Sunday, with another five people still missing, according to local authorities. A total of 6,245 residents of six villages in the Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County have been affected by heavy rains, which began at 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the emergency response headquarters for the natural disaster. The downpours lashed Datong, triggering flash floods and mudslides and causing rivers to change course, then striking the villages. Twenty-three people who were previously reported missing have been rescued. Electricity in the affected areas has been restored, roads and bridges have resumed traffic, and network communication has been restored.

 

 

