Devastating rains

Due to the recent Koh-e-Suleman torrential monsoon rains, approximately 1.0 million local residents are in a vulnerable condition and about 2.0 million acres of agricultural land may be affected in Sindh. As per a Sentinel-2 satellite image from European Space Agency, rain flood is a particularly serious threat for the people living on the right side of the lower Indus River. In the image of the contrast between land and water, the dark blue colour represents water which clearly shows the shocking fluctuations of rainwater along the right side of the lower Indus River on 30 July 2022. It provides information on flowing flood water for disaster preparedness and humanitarian relief. In July 2022, rain flood water created a calamity, the Sentinel-2 satellite image shows that the hill torrents rains converted into flood water extending towards Hamal Lake ultimately it will reach Manchar Lake.

The satellite image also shows that the floodwaters also damaged thousands of acres of standing crops which is a big threat to food security and flooding settlements including Qubo Saeed Khan, Mehar, Radhan, Sita, Qamber, Shahdadkot, Dadu, Kacho, Johi and surrounding areas are also affected. Heavy floods have already destroyed several settlements, and local communities feared that floodwaters would breach flood protection embankments (FP Bund) and inundate the nearby towns and villages.

The flooding in highland streams due to continuous rains in Koh-e-Sulaiman has submerged at least dozens of settlements and left a number of families marooned, compelling some of them to shelter on highland and under trees in the open sky. On the other side, the operations of the evacuation of people, livestock and valuables need to start immediately.

ENGINEER IMRAN AZIZ TUNIO,

Shahdadkot.