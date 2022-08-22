Egypt, Greece, UAE launch joint military drill

Special forces from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Greece, and the Greek Cypriot administration launched a joint military drill on Sunday, according to the Egyptian military.

A military statement said the Hercules-2022 will continue for several days at Mohamed Naguib Military base and other training areas in the Northern Military zone.

The US, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Bahrain are participating in the training as observers.

The statement said the first phase of the exercise aims to unify concepts and includes an exhibition of weapons and equipment used in the training, as well as lectures in the fields of cybersecurity and international humanitarian laws.

The Hercules-2021 was held in Greece in September last year with the participation of forces from Egypt and the UAE.