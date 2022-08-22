EIB recovers 30kg ice, 8kg heroin from vacant house

PESHAWAR – Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khaliq-ur-Rehman on Sunday said that Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) has recov­ered 30kg ice and 8kg heroin during a major operation in district Khyber.

In a statement issued here, he said that the provincial govern­ment was determined to clean the society from the curse of drugs.

Acting on a tip-off, EIB, Excise Officers conducted a joint raid in Nogzi Baba area of Khyber district and recovered a large quantity of drugs from an empty house.

During a search of the for­tress-like house, four sacks were re­covered and after checking 30kg ice and 8kg heroin was found in them.

He appreciated the performance of the officers and also announced reward for conducting successful major operation in Khyber district.

The Excise Department has reg­istered a case in Peshawar police station and started further inves­tigations.