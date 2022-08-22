APP

EIB recovers 30kg ice, 8kg heroin from vacant house

PESHAWAR    –   Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khaliq-ur-Rehman on Sunday said that Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) has recov­ered 30kg ice and 8kg heroin during a major operation in district Khyber.

In a statement issued here, he said that the provincial govern­ment was determined to clean the society from the curse of drugs.

Acting on a tip-off, EIB, Excise Officers conducted a joint raid in Nogzi Baba area of Khyber district and recovered a large quantity of drugs from an empty house.

During a search of the for­tress-like house, four sacks were re­covered and after checking 30kg ice and 8kg heroin was found in them.

He appreciated the performance of the officers and also announced reward for conducting successful major operation in Khyber district.

The Excise Department has reg­istered a case in Peshawar police station and started further inves­tigations.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill discharged from PIMS, declared ‘fit’

National

CM directs to speed-up relief activities for flood affected people in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan

Islamabad

IHC grants protective bail to 14 PML-N leaders

Islamabad

Court orders to produce Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

Islamabad

IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Khan’s disqualification plea

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 416 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Karachi

PM to chair meeting on flood situation in Sindh, Balochistan

National

KP CM directs to be on high alert during rainy season

National

Sindh govt utilises all resources to help rain-hit people: CM

Islamabad

PAF continues rescue, relief activities for flood affectees: ISPR

1 of 10,423

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More