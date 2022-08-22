Electricity shortfall reaches 5,192mw

LAHORE – The citizens were reeled under prolonged electricity outages as the power shortfall has reached 5,192 megawatts (MW) on Sunday, well-placed sources said. The sources within the power division said the power generated during last 24 hours was 20,808MW against the demand of 26,000MW. Sources said that 7,900MW was being generated from water, 9,000MW from Independent Power Producers (IPPs), 800MW from government thermal plants, 2,332MW from nuclear plants, 875MW and 131MW from wind and solar plants respectively.