ETEA conducts entrance test for admissions in colleges, varsities

PESHAWAR – The entrance test for admissions in public and private sector engi­neering colleges and universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was conducted simultaneously on Sun­day at Peshawar, Mardan, Abbot­tabad, Swat, Malakand, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan centres.

The test for the academic ses­sion 2022-23 was conducted by the Educational Testing and Eval­uating Agency (ETEA) of the pro­vincial government. Around 6,880 candidates, including 572 fe­males, from KP, erstwhile FATA, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan appeared for the test.

The result will be announced on August 22 (today) and uploaded on ETEA website (www.etea.edu.pk).

University of Engineering and Technology Vice Chancellor Pe­shawar Prof. Dr Iftikhar Hussain visited the Peshawar centre. He appreciated the efforts of ETEA for smooth conduction of the test, and thanked KP Minister for High­er Education Kamran Bangash for introducing special initiatives and reforms by reducing registration fee for entrance test from Rs2,500 to Rs500.

He said that registration fee was reduced to bring the deserv­ing and talented youth in the en­gineering education, which was beyond the reach of those with fi­nancial constraints.

He also said that reforms in the entrance test were also intro­duced by reducing the number of Multiple Choice Questions from 200 to 100 in two hours and ex­cluding the negative marking on wrong answers.

Executive Director of ETEA Ya­sir Imran said that the agen­cy followed the government in­structions for conducting the test across the province. He expressed his satisfaction over the arrange­ments and facilities that were pro­vided to the candidates at all the centres.

Treasurer of UET Peshawar Prof Dr Misbah Ullah, Director Admissions UET Peshawar Dr Rashid Nawaz, ETEA official Dr Shamaila Farooq and the Direc­tor Media and Publications of UET Peshawar were also present on the occasion.