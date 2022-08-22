FBISE issues statement for SSC, HSSC 2023 exams

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Monday issued a statement regarding the examinations of SSC and HSSC, scheduled to take place next year.

In the statement, the FBISE said that all examinations will be students learning outcome (SLO) and curriculum-based, according to the contents of the national curriculum.

This will apply to the subjects of English Compulsory, Urdu Compulsory, Pakistan Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science, and Mathematics, the statement said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

CM Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi arrives at Bani Gala

National

Indus River in high flood at Taunsa and Guddu barrages

Islamabad

Anti-polio campaign kicks off across country

Islamabad

Toshakhana gifts: Imran Khan’s counsel seeks 3-week time to submit answer

Islamabad

PML-N MPA disqualified on fake degree made political secretary to PM

Islamabad

Another video of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill surfaces

National

Saeed Ghani urges action against Imran Khan

Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill discharged from PIMS, declared ‘fit’

National

CM directs to speed-up relief activities for flood affected people in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan

Islamabad

IHC grants protective bail to 14 PML-N leaders

1 of 10,473

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More