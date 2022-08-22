Federal Minister Housing to perform ground-breaking of Sky Garden  

Islamabad – After the delay of years, the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority is finally going to start development work on the Phase-I of its project named Sky Garden Housing Scheme. Federal Minister for Housing and Works Moulana Abdul Wasy will perform ground-breaking of the development work at site on Tuesday. The FGEHA had run a membership drive in 2009 to allocate them the plots but it had failed to handover the possession of a single plot in the last 13 years besides its several attempts. Initially, the FGEHA had started acquisition process of 6,932 kanals of land in 2014 under Land Acquisition Act, 1984 and Section-IV was imposed to get land for the project previously named Green Enclave but failed to complete the process because the interior ministry had withdrawn the land Meanwhile, the FGEHA went into a joint venture agreement with M/s International Center of Services Exchange (ICSE) in 2018 for the provision of 10,000 kanals of land at Mouza Mangal and Kathar. But, the JV partner failed to provide land within the time schedule agreed in the Joint Venture agreement. Resultantly, the said agreement was cancelled with the approval of the Executive Board of FGEHA and a new JV agreement was signed with M/s Commoners Sky Garden in 2019.

M/s Commoners Sky Garden successfully mutated 6,000 kanals of land in favour of FGEHA. The layout plan of the scheme was also finalized and approved. As per approved LOP, 1418 plots have been created. But there was another problem surfaced that only 1,900 kanals of land was clear for allotment in Mouza Kattar while rest of the land in Mouza Mengal went into litigation on the issue of ‘shamlat land’ in light of the Supreme Court orders, which ordered National Accountability Bureau to look into the matter. The authority had decided to remain restricted up to the clear land alone and accordingly, the revised JV Agreement was signed, between FGEHA and M/s CSG with scope of the project reduced to land in Mouza Kathar only.

The revised layout plan was conditionally approved while construction agreement on the clear land measuring 2,403 kanals was signed and now the development work is about to commence.

When contacted, the Director General FGEHA Tariq Rasheed informed that the development work would be completed in one year as per the agreement on the first phase while the authority is trying hard to start development in phase-II as well.

“The matters of this scheme were pending before the Supreme Court and then in the National Accountability Bureau but now all the land mutated on the name of FGEHA has been cleared,” he said, adding: “We are hopeful that we will provide possession of plots to allottees in next one year.”

It may be noted here that as per JV agreement out of total plots, 70 percent would be given to the allotees of FGEHA as per its policy while 30 percent plots would be sold out by the M/s Commoners Sky Garden in open market.

On the other side, 45 percent commercial area would be given to the M/s Commoners Sky Garden while 55 percent would be disposed of by the FGEHA in addition to the allotment of 100 percent amenities’ plots.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Joint Venture Policy was approved by the Federal Cabinet in 2016 and it is the first housing project, which is going to be matured under the policy in the last six years.