German, US, French, British leaders reiterate support for Ukraine

The German, US, French and British leaders on Sunday held a virtual meeting to discuss international matters and confirmed the continuation of their support to Ukraine.

In a statement, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Olaf Scholz, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, and Boris Johnson also discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

He said the leaders warned against military activity around the plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, and that the International Atomic Energy Agency visit the facility as soon as possible.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of attacks on the plant, which experts warn could lead to a nuclear catastrophe. The IAEA has urged “utmost restraint” around the site.

Hebestreit added that issues related to the Middle East, particularly the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, were also talked through.

