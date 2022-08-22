Gift of umbrellas for jail wardens
KHANEWAL – A local company of Multan has given beautiful umbrellas to the jail wardens and other staff to protect them from severe weather. Haji Muhammad Naseem owner of City Electronics Haier shop Khanewal handed over the umbrellas to Jail Superintendent Ch Tahir Majeed. On this occasion, Deputy Superintendent Jail and other officers and officials, President Senior Working Journalist Forum District Press Club Anjum Bashir Ahmad, senior journalist Qalzam Bashir Ahmad, Khursheed Ahmad Noshahi and others were also present. Ch Tahir Majeed appreciated the spirit of Sell Out Department Haier Pakistan Multan and required for supply of more umbrella for jail staff to use during severe weather conditions.