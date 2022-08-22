Gift of umbrellas for jail wardens

KHANEWAL – A local com­pany of Multan has given beautiful um­brellas to the jail war­dens and other staff to protect them from severe weather. Haji Muhammad Naseem owner of City Elec­tronics Haier shop Khanewal handed over the umbrellas to Jail Superintendent Ch Tahir Majeed. On this occasion, Deputy Su­perintendent Jail and other officers and offi­cials, President Senior Working Journalist Forum District Press Club Anjum Bashir Ahmad, senior jour­nalist Qalzam Bashir Ahmad, Khursheed Ahmad Noshahi and others were also pres­ent. Ch Tahir Majeed appreciated the spirit of Sell Out Depart­ment Haier Pakistan Multan and required for supply of more umbrella for jail staff to use during severe weather conditions.