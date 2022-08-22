Goals galore at St. James’ Park as Newcastle draw with Man City

Football fans at St. James’ Park saw six goals as Newcastle United drew with visitors Manchester City 3-3 in a Sunday English Premier League match.

German midfielder of Turkish origin Ilkay Gundogan scored an early opener for Man City, sending the ball to the bottom corner.

Newcastle United leveled the match as Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron made a close range finish in the 28th minute. Allan Saint-Maximin from France crossed to assist him.

The home team was awarded the equalizer after a VAR check.

Eleven minutes later Newcastle United came back as English forward Callum Wilson scored outside of his right foot in the area. Saint-Maximin assisted again.

English right back Kieran Trippier scored a freekick goal for Newcastle United in the 54th minute. Trippier fired to send the ball to the top left corner, 3-1.

In the rest of the time, Newcastle United were unable to secure their 3-1 lead.

In the 60th minute, Man City’s Norwegian star Erling Haaland scored a left-footed volley in the area to keep the visitors’ hopes alive, 2-3.

Four minutes later Manchester City made it 3-3 after Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva, who had a through ball by his Belgian teammate Kevin De Bruyne, made a smooth finish in one on one.

The Red Devils moved to the second spot in the league table with seven points in three matches.

Newcastle United increased their points to five to come sixth in the Premier League standings led by Arsenal, who have bagged nine points so far.

A big showdown between Manchester United and Liverpool is scheduled at the Old Trafford for Monday.