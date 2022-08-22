MONITORING DESK

Govt taking practical measures to revive cinema houses: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the government is taking practical measures to revive cinema houses and provide incentives to the artists.

She was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Film Producers Association headed by its Chairman Shaikh Amjad in Islamabad on Monday.

The Information Minister said improving the content, quality and technology of films is part of our national film policy.

She said quality films are need of the hour and the film industry will be harmonized with technology and modern trends. In this regard, the government will extend all possible support including tax exemption to film makers in the import of equipment.  She said consultations are underway with the FBR to abolish withholding tax on the film industry, expressing the confidence that a strategy will soon be evolved.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also said talks are also underway with the relevant quarters to extend tax concessions to the new cinema houses and production houses.

She added that consultations will be held with all stakeholders of film industry regarding tax exemptions and other matters.

The Information Minister recalled that the present government soon after assuming the office revived Film and Culture Policy. We gave the status of industry to the film. She noted that film and drama can play a pivotal role in improving the image of Pakistan at the international level.

The Information Minister further said efforts will be accelerated for joint productions between Pakistani and Chinese film makers.

Commending the government’s measures, the Chairman of Pakistan Film Producers Association was confident that these will provide further impetus to the film industry. He said we will work with the government to give the film industry its true identity.

