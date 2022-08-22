Govt will be ousted before Sept 10, claims Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal minister on Monday reacted to the current political situation, claiming that the coalition government will be ousted before September 10 and the power will be transferred to the public.

In his statement, Fawad said the government feared Imran Khan’s yesterday rally and filed a case of terrorism. The fake FIR should be quashed, urged the former federal minister. Posing the question, Fawad said that why action has not been taken against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership over the threatening statements.

Claiming that the PTI supporters and workers have been barred from coming to Islamabad and motorways have been closed, Fawad said the media faces restrictions so that the voice of the former prime minister does not reach the public.

Fawad asked the people of the country to make their way tomorrow to Banigala and every town and city to support the PTI. While warning his political opponents, the former federal minister said that if the PML-N did anything, the public would respond strongly.

He further said that with Imran Khan’s first rally, the government was seen in a state of panic.