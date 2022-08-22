Hub district is the fourth largest city and is the industrial hub of Balochistan province with a population of 97602 according to 2022 statistics. There is a dam in the Hub district which is a reservoir on the Hub river. The dam is extended to 24300 acres and gross storage capacity of 857000-acre feet. It is Pakistan’s third largest dam and the important source that provides drinking water to the metropolitan city Karachi.

The water level in the Hub dam reached a dangerous level due to the heavy torrential rains. The river has already flooded vast areas. The heavy flooding wreaks havoc on the lives of residents and brings the death toll.

The province already lost up to 102 lives due to this very reason. The people of the hub are compelled to migrate to a safe city but unfortunately, the majority are poor class so they cannot migrate.

They lost their loved ones, they are in hot water they are just trying to save their lives themselves because they are tired to ask for help from the government. The lives of up to 97602 people are at risk. It must be that the government should help them to migrate who are living near the dam to a safe place.

ABU BAKAR USMAN,

Balochistan.