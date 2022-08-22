Israr Ahmad

IGP submits Gill ‘torture’ probe report to IHC

ISLAMABAD    –    A special inquiry committee has completed its investigation into allegations of police tor­ture on Shehbaz Gill, the chief of staff of former premier Im­ran Khan, who is facing sedi­tion charges, informed sourc­es on Sunday. The sources said that inquiry committee final­ised its findings under supervi­sion of Inspector General of Po­lice (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, adding that the in­quiry committee to present the final inquiry report before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today (Monday). Sources dis­closed that a total of four PTI leaders including former feder­al minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, MNA Raja Khurram, Ali Awan and Usman Dar appeared be­fore the inquiry committee to record their statements. Earli­er, Islamabad police chief float­ed a request in media inviting the eyewitnesses/those who have evidence regarding tor­ture on Shahbaz Gill to con­tact and submit details to the inquiry committee. “The four witnesses-cum-leaders of PTI provided the alleged and un­confirmed pictures of torture marks on Shahbaz Gill’s body,” they said. They added the wit­nesses, however, could not give satisfactory reply to investi­gators when they asked about timing and source of pictures. Sources said the inquiry com­mittee also summoned the doctors of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and recorded their statements into allegations of physical torture on Gill during police custody.

More Stories
Islamabad

Political temperature rises as Imran booked under terrorism charges

Islamabad

PM, COAS review flood relief operations

Islamabad

Pakistan rejects spate of terror plot charges by India

National

“Are you really neutral or not,” Imran asks the powers that be

Karachi

PTI wins NA-245 Karachi by-poll

Islamabad

Why govt scared of investigating Gill’s torture, questions Fawad

International

Flash floods kill 20 in Afghanistan’s Logar province

National

9 Pak Army soldiers martyred in AJK road accident

Islamabad

Bilawal defers Europe visit amid floods devastation

Islamabad

Coronavirus infects 468 more people: NIH

1 of 11,371

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More