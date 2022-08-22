IGP submits Gill ‘torture’ probe report to IHC
ISLAMABAD – A special inquiry committee has completed its investigation into allegations of police torture on Shehbaz Gill, the chief of staff of former premier Imran Khan, who is facing sedition charges, informed sources on Sunday. The sources said that inquiry committee finalised its findings under supervision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, adding that the inquiry committee to present the final inquiry report before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today (Monday). Sources disclosed that a total of four PTI leaders including former federal minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, MNA Raja Khurram, Ali Awan and Usman Dar appeared before the inquiry committee to record their statements. Earlier, Islamabad police chief floated a request in media inviting the eyewitnesses/those who have evidence regarding torture on Shahbaz Gill to contact and submit details to the inquiry committee. “The four witnesses-cum-leaders of PTI provided the alleged and unconfirmed pictures of torture marks on Shahbaz Gill’s body,” they said. They added the witnesses, however, could not give satisfactory reply to investigators when they asked about timing and source of pictures. Sources said the inquiry committee also summoned the doctors of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and recorded their statements into allegations of physical torture on Gill during police custody.