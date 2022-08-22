IGP submits Gill ‘torture’ probe report to IHC

ISLAMABAD – A special inquiry committee has completed its investigation into allegations of police tor­ture on Shehbaz Gill, the chief of staff of former premier Im­ran Khan, who is facing sedi­tion charges, informed sourc­es on Sunday. The sources said that inquiry committee final­ised its findings under supervi­sion of Inspector General of Po­lice (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, adding that the in­quiry committee to present the final inquiry report before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today (Monday). Sources dis­closed that a total of four PTI leaders including former feder­al minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, MNA Raja Khurram, Ali Awan and Usman Dar appeared be­fore the inquiry committee to record their statements. Earli­er, Islamabad police chief float­ed a request in media inviting the eyewitnesses/those who have evidence regarding tor­ture on Shahbaz Gill to con­tact and submit details to the inquiry committee. “The four witnesses-cum-leaders of PTI provided the alleged and un­confirmed pictures of torture marks on Shahbaz Gill’s body,” they said. They added the wit­nesses, however, could not give satisfactory reply to investi­gators when they asked about timing and source of pictures. Sources said the inquiry com­mittee also summoned the doctors of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and recorded their statements into allegations of physical torture on Gill during police custody.