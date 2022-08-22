News Desk

IHC grants protective bail to 14 PML-N leaders

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted protective bail to 14 leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for 14 days.

According to details, the court directed the PML-N leaders, including SAPM Attaullah Tarar and Rana Mashood to submit surety bonds worth Rs25,000 each and barred Punjab Police from arresting them.

It merits mention that a local Lahore court has issued non-bailable arrest warrant of PML-N leaders at the request of the police in the Punjab Assembly rioting case.

Police officials sought permission from the court to arrest Attaullah Tarar, Bilal Farooq Tarar, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari, Mirza Jawed, Pir Khizer Hayat, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Abdul Rauf, Pir Ashraf Rasool, Bilal Farooq, and Rana Mannan Khan.

After the change of leadership in Punjab, the new government also started proceedings against the leaders of the previous provincial government, changing the course of the cases registered against PTI officials.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill discharged from PIMS, declared ‘fit’

National

CM directs to speed-up relief activities for flood affected people in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan

Islamabad

Court orders to produce Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

Islamabad

IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Khan’s disqualification plea

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 416 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Karachi

PM to chair meeting on flood situation in Sindh, Balochistan

National

KP CM directs to be on high alert during rainy season

National

Sindh govt utilises all resources to help rain-hit people: CM

Islamabad

PAF continues rescue, relief activities for flood affectees: ISPR

Lahore

Sharif, Zardari gang invaded national institutions, says Cheema

1 of 8,925

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More