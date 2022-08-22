IHC grants protective bail to 14 PML-N leaders

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted protective bail to 14 leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for 14 days.

According to details, the court directed the PML-N leaders, including SAPM Attaullah Tarar and Rana Mashood to submit surety bonds worth Rs25,000 each and barred Punjab Police from arresting them.

It merits mention that a local Lahore court has issued non-bailable arrest warrant of PML-N leaders at the request of the police in the Punjab Assembly rioting case.

Police officials sought permission from the court to arrest Attaullah Tarar, Bilal Farooq Tarar, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari, Mirza Jawed, Pir Khizer Hayat, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Abdul Rauf, Pir Ashraf Rasool, Bilal Farooq, and Rana Mannan Khan.

After the change of leadership in Punjab, the new government also started proceedings against the leaders of the previous provincial government, changing the course of the cases registered against PTI officials.