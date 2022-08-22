IHC to resume hearing in Gill’s petition against physical remand today

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) resume hearing in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s petition against the sessions court’s decision of granting his two-day physical remand in the sedition case.

A single bench of IHC comprising Acting Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct hearing of the petition, wherein, he had previously directed Inspector General of Police, ICT to submit a report into the allegations of torture on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill when he was in police custody.

The PTI leader moved the petition through his lawyers Shoaib Shaheen and Faisal Fareed Advocate and cited additional sessions judge, East Islamabad, the State, Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, SSP (Investigation), Islamabad (Head of JIT) and others as respondents.

On the last hearing, the bench had asked from Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) that whether the petitioner was subjected to torture while he was in custody. The IGP responded in negative.

The Advocate General Islamabad submitted that petitioner was arrested on 09.08.2022 and was presented before the magistrate on 10.08.2022 and physical remand for two days was granted, at which juncture, medical examination was conducted and he was found to be in a good health with no signs of torture.

He also contended that on 12.08.2022, when physical remand of the petitioner in police custody was refused, he was committed to judicial custody at Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi, at which point, again his medical examination was conducted before entering him in jail as per Register No.01, Register of Under Trial Prisoners, which was found to be in order; that subsequently, on 13.08.2022 & 15.08.2022, medical boards were constituted on the orders of Additional District Magistrate, ICT, Islamabad and Hospital Director, PIMS but the petitioner refused to get himself examined by the said Boards.

The Advocate General pointed out that after obtaining physical remand of the petitioner again pursuant to order of learned Additional District & Sessions Judge, Islamabad, the medical examination of the petitioner was conducted on 17.08.2022, in which, certain observations were made but that is due to his pre-existing medical condition and nothing has been mentioned about physical torture.

The court observed, “Since this is a serious matter and reflects upon Islamabad Capital Territory Police Force, hence it is only appropriate that Inspector General of Police, ICT submits a report as to the allegations of torture on the petitioner when he was in police custody or otherwise in jail. In this behalf, Inspector General of Police, ICT shall call out everyone concerned to prepare the preliminary report, which is to be submitted positively till Monday i.e. 22.08.2022.”

The counsel for the petitioner contended that lawyers are not being granted access to the petitioner; when confronted, as to under which law this can be done, the counsel for the petitioner was unable to cite any law, however, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, Special Public Prosecutor contended that same is permissible under Chapter-11, Part-B, Rule 12(ii) of Rules and Orders of Lahore High Court Lahore Volume-III (which is being followed by this Court); Rule 12 stipulates that an accused should not be removed to a place which is either inaccessible or unknown to his friends or counsel. Information regarding his place of confinement should at all times be given to his friends on their application, and the prisoner himself should be informed that he is entitled to have the assistance of counsel and to communicate with his relations and friends.

In light of referred provision, the court said that the petitioner’s counsel and friends can see him and in this behalf, police shall do the needful after satisfying that said facility is not misused in any way. The IHC also enquired from Additional Superintendent Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi that as to when Robkar with respect to decision of learned Additional District & Sessions Judge, Islamabad dated 17.08.2022 was received and he replied that at about 4:30 pm. Then, he was enquired when he handed over the petitioner in the custody of Islamabad Capital Territory Police, the answer was around 9:00 p.m. and he had no explanation as to the time in between, however, added that it was due to medical condition of the petitioner.

Likewise, Medical Officer, Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi was enquired as to the medical condition and he submitted that he has asthma since childhood.

The bench said that the explanation tendered by the officials of Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi is not satisfactory hence they are directed to submit written explanation in this behalf along with relevant record before next date of hearing.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that impugned order be suspended till next date of hearing. However, the court said that the matter of remand on merits shall be examined on the next date of hearing and deferred the hearing till August 22 (today).