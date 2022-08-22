Baqar RazaNews Desk

Imran Khan, CM Pervaiz Elahi discuss political situation

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and discussed the country’s current political situation.

According to details, matters related to the country’s current political situation and public welfare projects in Punjab were discussed during the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Moonis Elahi.

Both the leaders also discussed rescue and relief operations in Rajanpur, Taunsa and Dera Ghazi Khan. Imran Khan directed CM Pervaiz Elahi to use all available resources to help the flood-hit victims.

The former premier was apprised of the measures taken by the provincial government for the flood-affectees. CM Punjab noted that the government has carried out comprehensive planning to provide relief to flood victims.

“The concerned department of the Punjab government and the administration is working continuously to help the victims”, he added.

He pointed out that the government has set up medical camps along with relief camps in the affected areas, maintaining that he was personally overseeing the rescue and relief operations.

Imran Khan lauded the initiatives for the rehabilitation of the flood victims under the leadership of CM Pervaiz Elahi.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi congratulated Imran Khan over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) success in NA-245 Karachi by-election.

He also expressed serious concern over the retaliatory actions against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, vowing the Punjab government’s support in every situation.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Qureshi urges govt to hold elections to avoid political unrest

Karachi

Karachi to receive moderate to heavy rains from August 24: PMD

Islamabad

IHC grants four-day protective bail to Ana Ali in Faisalabad torture case

Lahore

Punjab: Thousands shifted to safety in flood rescue operation

National

Javed Latif wonders who is trying to save Imran

Islamabad

Prime Minister’s Visit to the State of Qatar

Entertainment

PCB announces schedule of England’s T20I tour of Pakistan

National

IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till August 25

Islamabad

CM Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi arrives at Bani Gala

National

Indus River in high flood at Taunsa and Guddu barrages

1 of 8,927

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More