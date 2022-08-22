Imran Khan, CM Pervaiz Elahi discuss political situation

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and discussed the country’s current political situation.

According to details, matters related to the country’s current political situation and public welfare projects in Punjab were discussed during the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Moonis Elahi.

Both the leaders also discussed rescue and relief operations in Rajanpur, Taunsa and Dera Ghazi Khan. Imran Khan directed CM Pervaiz Elahi to use all available resources to help the flood-hit victims.

The former premier was apprised of the measures taken by the provincial government for the flood-affectees. CM Punjab noted that the government has carried out comprehensive planning to provide relief to flood victims.

“The concerned department of the Punjab government and the administration is working continuously to help the victims”, he added.

He pointed out that the government has set up medical camps along with relief camps in the affected areas, maintaining that he was personally overseeing the rescue and relief operations.

Imran Khan lauded the initiatives for the rehabilitation of the flood victims under the leadership of CM Pervaiz Elahi.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi congratulated Imran Khan over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) success in NA-245 Karachi by-election.

He also expressed serious concern over the retaliatory actions against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, vowing the Punjab government’s support in every situation.