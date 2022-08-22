Imran threatening country’s stability, must be arrested immediately: PPP

Nayyar Bukhari says Imran Khan wants to spread chaos in country.

ISLAMABAD/ KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party yes­terday demanded arrest of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan for threatening the country’s stability.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Bukhari said Imran Khan wanted to spread chaos in the country “with the foreign funding of Israel and India.” “Imran Khan should be immediately detained. He is ridiculing the state institutions. The hateful words against the honorable lady judge fall under the cat­egory of contempt of court. Imran Khan is also inciting people for violence,” Bukhari said, responding to Imran Khan’s speech. Bukhari said Imran Khan’s threat to Islam­abad High Court female judge must be taken seriously and the rule of law should be im­plemented. The PPP leader said that the “disgraceful face of the person” running the party on the “funds of anti-national citizens” has come to light. “Expressing solidar­ity with criminals on the streets is a dangerous agen­da. The nefarious ambitions of anti-people elements will never succeed,” he said.

MQM CHALLENGES IMRAN KHAN’S NOMINATION FOR LYARI CONSTITUENCY

The MQM-P, has challenged the approval of nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on the National Assem­bly seat from Lyari. Returning Officer’s decision of approving nomination papers for NA-246 Lyari, has been challenged by the MQM-P candidate Tayyab Hashmi in election tri­bunal, Salman Mujahid Baloch said. MQM-P candidate in his plea said that Imran Khan has misreported his assets in nomination papers. ” He fails to meet the criteria set by the constitution’s Article 62 and 63 for public office,” the MQM argued in its petition. The fed­eral and provincial election commission, the returning officer and Imran Khan has been made party in the peti­tion. The PTI has submitted nomination papers of Imran Khan from three constituen­cies of the National Assembly in Karachi vacated after the speaker accepted resignations of the party’s MNAs. Former governor Sindh Imran Ismail submitted nomination pa­pers of Khan while former PTI MNA from the Lyari constitu­ency NA-246, Shakoor Shad submitted nomination papers as a covering candidate.

The nomination papers of Imran Khan were also sub­mitted from NA-237 and NA-239 with Captain (retd) Jamil submitting his nomi­nation papers as covering candidate in the former and Raja Azhar in the latter. Ear­lier, the PTI chairman an­nounced to contest by-polls from all nine seats, vacated after the National Assembly speaker accepted the resig­nations of the PTI MNAs. Ac­cording to the ECP schedule, the by-polls on the nine Na­tional Assembly seats would be held on September 25.