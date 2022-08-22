Indus River in high flood at Taunsa and Guddu barrages

Indus river has been in high flood at Taunsa and Guddu barrages and medium flood at Sukkur Barrage, quoting the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD).

The Indus River has been in high flood at Taunsa and Guddu barrages as widespread rainfall hits the country, the FFD said.

The inflow of river water at Tarbela Dam has been measured 2,57,000 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 2,40,800 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kalabagh has been measured 2,69,000 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 2,64,500 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Chashma has been gauged 3,40,800 cusecs, while the outflow has been measured 3,22,800 cusecs.

Indus river has been in low flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma waterworks.

The river has been in high flood at Taunsa Barrage with inflow of the water has been measured 5,50,500 cusecs, while the discharge of water has also been recorded 5,50,500 cusecs.

Indus river has also been in high flood at Guddu barrage with inflow of water measured 4,82,900 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 4,82,900 cusecs.

The river has been in medium flood at Sukkur barrage with inflow measured 4,17,900 cusecs, while the discharge has also been 4,17,900 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kotri Barrage has been measured 2,46,800 cusecs, while the outflow has also been recorded 2,46,800 cusecs. Indus has been in low flood in the downstream of Kotri Barrage.

Pakistan has received above-normal rainfall this year in most parts of the country, which has caused flash floods in the country.

All off-taking canals of Kotri, Sukkur, Guddu and Taunsa barrages on Indus River, have been closed over apprehensions of likely breaches due to flooding in the river.