Internet goes down in country again

PTCL, NayaTel, Stormfiber, Zong, Ufone, and Telenor Internet services are down once again nationwide. The outage was reported at 2300 Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not updated the outage and according to the users Only, Transworld and Jazz Internet are working. It is the second time in three days that Internet outages reported across the country.

It is pertinent to mention that internet services were completely down across Pakistan from 7:00 AM to almost 2:00 PM on 19th August 2022 Users of almost all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and mobile networks faced the same issue except Jazz, which started working partially after a few hours, however, it kept facing disruption in service.