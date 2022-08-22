‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti left homeless due to Balochistan floods: Reports

Wahab Bugti, who rose to fame earlier this year after his Coke Studio debut with Kana Yaari, is forced to live in ruinous conditions after his homeland, Balochistan, was left flooded due to torrential rain.

According to reports, the singer and his family has been suffering and living without a roof after his mud house was destroyed by floods.

Soon as news about Bugti broke on social media, fans took to the internet to pressurize Coke Studio to extend emotional and financial help to Bugti.

Balochistan has been flooded this year as record-breaking rain spells continue to lash the region, leaving thousands without food and shelter.

