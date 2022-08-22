News Desk

Karachi to receive moderate to heavy rains from August 24: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more showers in Karachi during the next 48 hours under the influence of the new monsoon spell.

Director MET office, Sardar Sarfaraz said, another strong monsoon system is currently present in central India, which is expected to enter Sindh from tomorrow. The new monsoon currents will bring rain to Sindh and Balochistan.

He said few parts of Karachi are likely to receive moderate to heavy downpour from August 24 to 25. Khairpur, Larkana, Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad will also receive showers today, Sardar Sarfaraz said.

From 23 to 26 August North-east and South districts of Balochistan to receive heavy downpour. Heavy showers in Balochistan can trigger flashfloods in Dadu, Jamshoro and Qamar@Shahdadkot, the PMD said in its weather advisory.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak and Lakki Marwat today, it added.

