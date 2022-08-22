Khalid Ahmed’s Madhu Bala wins Independence Day Donkey Cart Race

Lahore – Khalid Ahmed’s Madhu Bala won the Independence Day Donkey Cart Race, which was organized under the supervision of the Commissioner Karachi regarding the 75-year Independence Day celebrations. Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon gave the winner Abdul Khalid a trophy and Rs 2,000 and the judges were awarded a cash prize of Rs.5,000

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon awarded winner trophy and Rs. 25,000 cash to winner Abdul Khalid, trophy and Rs. 15,000 cash to second position holder and trophy and Rs 10,000 cash to the third position holder. All the participants of the race were awarded Rs. 2000 and the judges Rs. 5000 cash prize.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon announced that the Grand Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Donkey Cart Race will be held in Karachi on December 25, the birthday of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said to promote regional sports, different sports events will be conducted and the peace, unity and brotherhood will be promoted in the region through sports.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the donkey cart race at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Boxing Club Lyari. Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Abid Hussain Brohi and Asghar Baloch, coordinator of the Jashan Azadi Sports Festival, also addressed the ceremony. On this occasion, ACG Abid Qamar Sheikh, Muhammad Akhlaq, Asad Ibad Ali, Rahila Masroor, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, KDCA Secretary Abdul Razzaq Baloch, M Salim Khamisani and others were also present there.

The Commissioner Karachi said that living nations celebrate their independence in a magnificent way. The huge participation in the Independence Day Sports Festival is a proof that the people of Karachi have love for the country and devotion to their motherland.

Iqbal Memon said that on the special instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the series of 75 years of Independence Celebrations are going on in the city, which include sports events, national songs and speech contests.