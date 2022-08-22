APP

KP CM directs to be on high alert during rainy season

PESHAWAR    –   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Min­ister Mahmood Khan on Sunday directed all the concerned de­partments especially Relief De­partment to be on high alert as meteorological department pre­dicted heavy spell of the rains from next week in the province.

In a statement, the Chief Min­ister directed to keep vigilance and ready to deal with all kinds of emergencies.

He said that the monitoring of the rivers in the province should be held round the clock until Au­gust 26 and directed for contact­ing Provincial Disaster Manage­ment Authorities in case of any untoward situation.

He directed to utilise all human­itarian resources to overcome maximum losses and precaution­ary measures should be taken in those areas where heavy damages were expected.

Meanwhile, the CM expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the human losses due to recent torrential rains and floods in dis­trict Chitral and other areas of the province. He also expressed sympathies with the heirs of be­reaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill discharged from PIMS, declared ‘fit’

National

CM directs to speed-up relief activities for flood affected people in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan

Islamabad

IHC grants protective bail to 14 PML-N leaders

Islamabad

Court orders to produce Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

Islamabad

IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Khan’s disqualification plea

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 416 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Karachi

PM to chair meeting on flood situation in Sindh, Balochistan

National

Sindh govt utilises all resources to help rain-hit people: CM

Islamabad

PAF continues rescue, relief activities for flood affectees: ISPR

Lahore

Sharif, Zardari gang invaded national institutions, says Cheema

1 of 10,423

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More