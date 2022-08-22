KP CM directs to be on high alert during rainy season

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Min­ister Mahmood Khan on Sunday directed all the concerned de­partments especially Relief De­partment to be on high alert as meteorological department pre­dicted heavy spell of the rains from next week in the province.

In a statement, the Chief Min­ister directed to keep vigilance and ready to deal with all kinds of emergencies.

He said that the monitoring of the rivers in the province should be held round the clock until Au­gust 26 and directed for contact­ing Provincial Disaster Manage­ment Authorities in case of any untoward situation.

He directed to utilise all human­itarian resources to overcome maximum losses and precaution­ary measures should be taken in those areas where heavy damages were expected.

Meanwhile, the CM expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the human losses due to recent torrential rains and floods in dis­trict Chitral and other areas of the province. He also expressed sympathies with the heirs of be­reaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.