KP schools observe cleanliness day

PESHAWAR – On the directives of KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Ed­ucation Shahram Khan Tarakai, over 30,000 schools including pri­mary, middle, high and higher sec­ondary schools observed Sunday as cleanliness day.

The cleanliness day was partic­ipated by over 0.1 million officers of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, including administrative officers, principals, teachers and sanitation staff. The drive was led by the secretary of the department himself.

The purpose of the drive was to bring improvement in the condi­tions of schools and provision of a neat and clean environment to the children. In a message, the minis­ter said that besides provision of best quality education, they also wanted to provide a healthy and clean environment to children.

He said that teachers were the builders of nation, and majority of children followed their teach­ers. The drive, he said, would pro­mote the importance of cleanli­ness among the students.