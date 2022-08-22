KPOA welcomes C’wealth Games’ bronze medallist

PESHAWAR – The office-bearers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association (KPOA) and Directorate General Sports KP warmly welcomed the bronze medallists of the Commonwealth Games Inayat Ullah on his arrival at native town Pir Bala, Warsak Road on Sunday.

President KPOA and former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah, President KP Wrestling Association Arshad Durrani Advocate, Presidents and Secretaries of various associations affiliated with KPOA, his father Ustad Palawan Zahid Ullah, his brother wrestler and international medallists in Russia Niamat Ullah, elders of the village Pir Bala, players and a large number of youth were also present.

Similarly, on behalf of Secretary Sports Tahir Khan Orakzai and DG Sports KP Khalid Khan International Karate coach Shah Faisal and Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah visited the home of promising wrestler, hailing from KP Inayat Ullah for winning bronze medal in Birmingham Commonwealth Games-2022 65kg weight category and congratulated him and his family.

Shah Faisal and Syed Jaffar Shah met with Inayat Ullah and his coach father Zahid Ullah and garlanded them over Inayat Ullah winning bronze medal for Pakistan in wrestling.

Shah Faisal said winning a bronze medal is a great honour for Pakistan and KP and a proud moment for the entire nation.

He said Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and Provincial Minister Muhammad Atif Khan have already announced cash prize and soon an honouring reception would be organised.

Speaking on the occasion, Inayat Ullah said that our players will achieve more success in future if provided facilities. “We have no shortage of talent but lacking facilities,” he added.

KP Wrestling Association President Arshad Durrani in his speech said that these are our real heroes. Inayat and his family won many awards and made the country and nation famous, which is a great honor, and will continue to encourage them.

Pakistan finished 18 among 72 countries that participated in the Commonwealth Games and won two gold, three silvers and three bronze medals.