News Desk

Marriyum labels Imran Khan as ‘drama expert

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday while taking a dig at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan  said that Imran Khan is a drama expert, and threatening remarks against a female judge exposed his integrity.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Marriyum said when the PTI chairman realized that the economy was improving, he tried to create sedition, corruption, chaos and political instability with the aim of economic stability and people’s welfare in danger.

The federal minister said that Imran Khan laid economic tunnels in the last four years, adding that he destroyed the IMF program to bankrupt the country. “Foreign funding has been proven against Imran Khan and now he is trying to create chaos and unrest in the country by spreading his fabricated and baseless narrative,” she added.

Commenting on the flood situation in the country, she said 25,000 rupees cash is being provided to the flood-affected people under the Benazir Income Support Programme.

“Cash assistance will provide immediate relief to the flood-affected people, enabling them to procure medicines and food items on their own,” the information minister added.

The Minister said the Prime Minister has also directed the Finance Division to release a fund of five billion rupees, established for relief measures in the flood-hit areas.

