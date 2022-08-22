Minister Pitafi reviews post-rain situation

NAUSHEHRU FEROZE – Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries and focal person rain emergency Abdul Baari Pitafi on Sunday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for dealing with rain emergency. The provincial minister said that he was visiting Naushehru Feroze district on the special directives of the chief minister to review the post-rain situation. He directed all relevant officers to ensure complete arrangements for the drainage of rainwater and hire dewatering machines, besides shifting rain-hit people to safe places. He also instructed them to provide shelter, food and medicines to the affected people in relief camps. He directed officers of the public health department to utilize all resources and ensure availability of diesel generators as an alternative in case of power failure. Pitafi said that he would request the chief minister to increase the quantity of tents and ration so that maximum facilities could be provided to the distressed people. He also directed to continue steps for the vaccination and treatment of domestic animals. Deputy Commissioner Nausheferoze Muhamad Tashfeen Alam said that about 1,715 mm rain had been recorded in the district from July 27 till date. Moreover, 127 relief camps were established, in which 7,789 people had been accommodated so far.