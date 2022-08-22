Minority Commission expresses serious concerns over tedious action
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court’s One-Man Commission (OMC) on Minority Rights has expressed serious concerns over slow action on the findings of Forensic Audit Report (FAR), 2021-2022 of the properties of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). The OMC directed ETPB and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to establish an effective inter-agency coordination mechanism to swiftly retrieve illegally occupied properties. Chairman OMC Dr Shoaib Suddle presided the first review meeting held here in Islamabad that took into consideration the progress made so far against the irregularities and malpractices identified through audit. Reportedly, the cumulative figure related to the audit report amounts to a staggering Rs 77.597 billion in the ETPB’s 7,143 urban properties alone. The meeting was attended by Chairman ETPB Habib ur Rehman Gilani, Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MoRA) Alamgir Ahmad Khan, Director FIA Saqib Sultan, and others. Chairman Dr Shoaib Suddle underscored that the implementation of FAR was a huge challenge that sought a systematic and effective approach in achieving promising outcomes. It was further decided to hold a meeting every first Tuesday of the month to review retrieval of illegally occupied urban properties and agricultural lands; recovery of outstanding rent and early finalisation of pending cases in courts. Moreover, matters which are to be adjudicated by the Secretary MoRA and the Chairman ETPB to be promptly resolved, decided in the meeting.