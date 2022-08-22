Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup

Mohammad Hasnain will replace Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Pakistan squad for the ACC T20 Asia Cup after the pace ace was earlier ruled out due to an injury.

The Asia Cup will begin on August 27, with Pakistan taking on arch-rivals India just a day after it.

Injured pacer Shaheen was excluded from the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, dealing a major setback to the Pakistan side, who were banking on his bowling in the upcoming international tournament.

Shaheen had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Shaheen has been advised four to six weeks of rest by the body’s medical advisory committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and reports.

“This means Shaheen has been ruled out of the ACC T20 Asia Cup and home series against England,” the board announced about the pacer, who routinely serves as a crucial part of Pakistan’s bowling attack.

Hasnain will join the side from the United Kingdom, where he is representing Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition.

Pakistan will take on India in their opener in Dubai on Sunday, August 28, while their second Group A fixture will be against a qualifier (UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong) in Sharjah on September 2.

The Super Four matches will be played from 3-9 September.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir