News Desk

Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup

Mohammad Hasnain will replace Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Pakistan squad for the ACC T20 Asia Cup after the pace ace was earlier ruled out due to an injury.

The Asia Cup will begin on August 27, with Pakistan taking on arch-rivals India just a day after it.

Injured pacer Shaheen was excluded from the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, dealing a major setback to the Pakistan side, who were banking on his bowling in the upcoming international tournament.

Shaheen had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Shaheen has been advised four to six weeks of rest by the body’s medical advisory committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and reports.

“This means Shaheen has been ruled out of the ACC T20 Asia Cup and home series against England,” the board announced about the pacer, who routinely serves as a crucial part of Pakistan’s bowling attack.

Hasnain will join the side from the United Kingdom, where he is representing Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition.

Pakistan will take on India in their opener in Dubai on Sunday, August 28, while their second Group A fixture will be against a qualifier (UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong) in Sharjah on September 2.

The Super Four matches will be played from 3-9 September.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Sports

Goals galore at St. James’ Park as Newcastle draw with Man City

Newspaper

Pakistan survive Netherlands scare to seal series whitewash

Newspaper

Kvitova to take on qualifier Garcia for Cincinnati title

Newspaper

Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash in Cincinnati final

Newspaper

Khalid Ahmed’s Madhu Bala wins Independence Day Donkey Cart Race

Newspaper

Tsitsipas sets up Coric clash in Cincinnati final

Newspaper

National sports policy to be finalised in consultation with all stakeholders: Mazari

Newspaper

15th Women’s Self Defense Workshop at FJMU from 22nd

National

Ace Pakistan pacer ruled out of Asia Cup

National

Keys beats Rybakina in Cincinnati to set up semi-final with Kvitova

1 of 2,014

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More